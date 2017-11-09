Joseph Elwood Reed

Precious memories how they linger

How they ever flood my soul

In the stillness of the midnight

Precious sacred scenes unfold

On Nov. 5, 2017, Joseph Elwood Reed departed his earthly pilgrimage.

Joseph was born July 16, 1947, at Radford Community Hospital, to Charles William Reed and Alice Flynn Reed.

Joseph began his education at Calfee Training School, Pulaski, Va. and Christiansburg Institute, Christiansburg, Va. (Class of 1965). He earned a bachelor of science in education at St. Paul’s College, Lawrenceville, Va., and a master of science from Radford College, Radford, Va. In addition, he completed graduate work at University of Virginia, Charlottesville and V.P.I. Blacksburg, Va.

Joseph was a member of Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, Pulaski, Va., where over the years he served as superintendent of Sunday school, trustee, a member of the Financial Committee, Kitchen Committee, PPR, Methodist Men, Vision 2000 Committee and any place else he was asked.

Joseph was past master and secretary of Pulaski Masonic Lodge #154 and St. John’s #35. He served on the Board of Directors of Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley; as a member and twice chairperson of Pulaski County Library Board; president of the Pulaski County Branch of National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); a member of Emergency Need Task Force, serving as both vice-chairperson and chairperson; vice-chairperson of Pulaski Recreation Commission; a member of Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Attitude Quality of Life committee; a member and secretary of New River Valley Progressive Men’s Club; a two term member of New River Community College Board of Directors and a volunteer at Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, Pulaski, Va. Last, and by no means least, in his heart he (Que-Dog) was and will always be a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Joseph was a classroom teacher and administrator in the Pulaski County School System for 47 years and for one year in Radford, Va. He was employed as principal of Northwood Elementary, Dublin Primary, Pulaski Middle, Fairlawn Cooperative Transition Program, Newbern Elementary and interim principal of Pulaski County High School.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiancée, Kim M. Edmonds; three daughters, Tamara (Samuel) Hopkins, Samantha Reed and Esther Miller; two grandsons, Baashir I. Mitchell and Jaiden B. Edmonds; aunts, Nora Flynn and Agnes Flynn; three godchildren, Ray and Regina Lewis and Noah Wright; a special cousin, Rosemary (James) Hodges and other relatives and friends.

Mr. Reed requests there not be a funeral, memorial or graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, 1607 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301 or American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road #106, Roanoke, VA 24018.

He extends his love, appreciation and gracious farewell to his family, friends, associates, brothers (Masonic & Omega (Ques), neighbors, colleagues, former students and many supporters in the community as he says good-bye.

Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

