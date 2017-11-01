Joseph Anthony Sciegaj Jr.

Joseph Anthony Sciegaj Jr., 66, of Dublin, Va., formerly of Williamsburg, Va., passed away Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

He retired as the executive pastry chef at Colonial Williamsburg. He enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved sitting on his front porch with his wife, baking with his grandchildren, and, of course, cooking meals and baking everyone’s favorite sweets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Jean Marie Sciegaj; and brother, Stanley Sciegaj.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Mickie Campbell Sciegaj of Dublin, Va., also formerly of Williamsburg, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Chris Castle of Dublin, Va., and Morgan and Matt Lewis of Riner, Va.; grandchildren, Ryan and Allyson Castle and Stacy and Sami Lewis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Cathy Sciegaj, Matthew and Noel Sciegaj and Mark and Krista Sciegaj; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gene and Tommy Noblin, Kay and Buddy Tarrant, Ron and Lenny Campbell and Steve and Lynn Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Dublin United Methodist Church. Memorial services follow, with Pastor Don Hanshew officiating.

The Sciegaj family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2017.

