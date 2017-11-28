James ‘Jim’ Craig Duncan

STAUNTON, Va. — James “Jim” Craig Duncan, 90, of Staunton, Va., formerly of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living, Staunton, Va.

He was born in Pulaski, Va. May 5, 1927, and was the son of the late Clayton James and Mildred Susan Frazier Duncan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gertrude Loraine Richardson Duncan, and sisters Mildred Duncan Boyd and Lois Ann Duncan Hall.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Martin Duncan and wife, Dee, Robin Duncan Wade and husband, Gary, and Tamara Duncan Smith; grandsons, Troy Quick and wife, Christina, and Whitney Wade and girlfriend, Gina; granddaughter, Alyssa Duncan; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Wesley Quick and Keira Quick; nephew, Robbie Boyd; special niece, Donna Richardson, and special cousin, Brenda Childress and her husband, Pete. Also surviving are special neighbors Dean and Joyce Akers, and special friends Jason and Sabrina Phillips.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was retired from General Electric/Genicom in Waynesboro, Va., where he worked for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member of Waynesboro First Aid Crew. He attended Aldergate Methodist Church in Pulaski, Va., and was a member of VFW Post 1184.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va., with Pastor Johnny Howlett officiating. Those desiring to attend the service are asked to please meet at the cemetery. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va.

