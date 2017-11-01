James Clyde ‘Mr. Van’ Vanhoozier

James Clyde Vanhoozier (Mr. Van) passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Clyde was born Nov. 27, 1924, in Tazewell County, Va., to James Edward and Gussie Wyatt Vanhoozier. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Haley Vanhoozier. Clyde will always be remembered for his love of family, a wonderful sense of humor, an amazing work ethic, and his devout faith. He will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends.

Clyde came to Pulaski in the early 1950’s and worked for Radford Arsenal, Virginia Tech, Haley Furniture Store and Long Airdox. He also had his own businesses, Clyde’s Upholstery Shop and Van’s Service Center. After retiring, he continued to work as maintenance superintendent for Washington Square Apartments and Pulaski Village.

He is survived by his sister, Pearl Fields; three “precious” daughters, Gaile Doyle, Janice (Dan) Cheverton, Karen (Curtis) Porter; two grandsons, Jon Doyle and Matt Doyle; step-grandson, Jonathan (Mary) Cheverton; two great-granddaughters, Daisy and Journey Doyle, and many other cherished relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at 11 a.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with Mr. Dennis Kinnan and Mr. Sam McCracken officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visiting will be Thursday evening, 6-8.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the physicians and nurses in Lewis Gale Medical Center Surgical Intensive Care Unit for their professional and loving care.

