Jail sentence swapped for home monitoring

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Instead of serving 12 months in jail, 74-year-old registered sex offender Robert Shannon Carr, who touched a teen’s breast, is being placed on home electronic monitoring (HEM).

Upon being convicted of assault and battery in Pulaski County General District Court in June, Robert Shannon Carr immediately noted an appeal, delaying imposition of sentence.

However, when appearing in circuit court for his appeal hearing on Wednesday, Carr decided to enter into a plea agreement. By pleading no contest to assault and battery, Carr acknowledged evidence was sufficient to convict him of assault and battery, but he stopped short of admitting guilt.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2017.

