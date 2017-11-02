Inmate wants third shot at drug treatment

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man facing his second probation revocation will have to wait until he gets out of jail to seek help for drug use, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch determined Wednesday.

Saying people reach a certain point where they realize it’s time to do something about their addiction, defense attorney William Vaughan told Finch that David Duane Donithan is finally ready to do so.

At almost 36 years old, the attorney says his client has reached that point.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2017.

