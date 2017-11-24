Inmate asks for modified sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A New River Valley Regional Jail inmate says he wouldn’t have accepted a plea agreement earlier this year if he had known he wouldn’t be released in December.

Larry DeWayne Crosier, 31, entered into a plea agreement Feb. 1, calling for him to serve three years of a 10-year prison sentence for distributing cocaine. He decided to enter a plea after nearly two days of jury selection and prosecution testimony.

Crosier says he and his attorney, Lindsay Honeycutt, calculated his release date to be Dec. 1 at that time because he had been incarcerated since Sept. 9, 2014.

Written by: Editor on November 24, 2017.

