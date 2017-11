India Azelene ‘Aunnie’ Simpkins

India Azelene “Aunnie” Simpkins, age 84, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements pending at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

