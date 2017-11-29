India Azelene ‘Aunnie’ Simpkins

India Azelene “Aunnie” Simpkins, age 84, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 17, 1933, in Hiwassee (Snowville Community), Va., she was the daughter of the late Griffith Howard Simpkins and Nina Daisy Wilson Simpkins. Her sister, Imogene Rozella Simpkins Montgomery; brothers, Gurvis Cleaton Simpkins, Avery Allen Simpkins and Coy Howard Simpkins also preceded her in death.

She was a lifelong member of the Primitive Baptist Church.

She is survived by Joey Lee Montgomery and wife, Tammy Parker. Joey was Imogene’s son, but was raised by Azelene from the time he was 6 years old. She also is survived by nieces, Sharon Mirtaheri and husband, Koran Dei-Anang, of Salem, Va., and Pamela Sue Chafin & husband, Mark, of Austin, Texas; and additional nieces and nephews, Howard Simpkins, Shannon Simpkins, Darren Simpkins, Shane Simpkins, Julia Simpkins, Doug Simpkins and Sharri Colvin.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Elder Tommy Pegram and Elder Hopkins officiating. Interment follows at Simpkins Family Cemetery, Simpkinstown, Va. The family receives friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com,

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2017.

