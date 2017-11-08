Hurst wins 12th District House seat

Staff and AP Reports

Former WDBJ-TV news anchor Chris Hurst, whose journalist girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015, defeated 12th District incumbent Joseph Yost Tuesday.

Hurst was living with fellow journalist Alison Parker when a former WDBJ employee killed her and a cameraman while they were broadcasting from Smith Mountain Lake.

After the shooting, Hurst became the public face of the grieving station. That brought him national attention and a large social media following. The Pennsylvania native quit his job with WDBJ and moved to Blacksburg to run for the House seat held by Yost.

Hurst defeated Yost in the district, but when it came to Pulaski County, the tables were turned.

With 97 percent of district precincts reporting Tuesday night, Hurst had 11,848 votes (53.5 percent) and Yost had 10,258, or 46.3 percent. Pulaski voters selected Yost, 1,029 votes to Hurst’s 869.

It was predicted college students would play a significant part in sending Hurst to Richmond, if he won. That appears to be the case. Hurst won in Radford City and Montgomery County, but lost in Pulaski and Giles counties.

Although Hurst’s campaign was backed by gun-control groups, that wasn’t his main campaign issue. Instead, he focused on education, health care and the environment.

November 8, 2017

