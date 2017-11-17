Historians to hear about explorers’ local ties

Most Pulaski County residents probably remember reading about Lewis and Clark in their elementary history books. However, few may be aware of the explorers’ connections to Pulaski County.

Peggy Crosson, chair of Virginia’s Great Valley Lewis and Clark Eastern Legacy Trail (VGV-LCELT), hopes to change that when she speaks on the initiative and its local connections.

Crosson’s presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Wilderness Road Regional Museum, during New River Historical Society’s quarterly membership meeting. The public is encouraged to attend.

