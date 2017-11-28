Hagan to be inducted into Salem-Roanoke baseball hall of fame

The Pulaski Yankees announced Monday that Calfee Park and Pulaski Yankees owner David Hagan will be inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

Five area baseball players and contributors have been selected for the 2018 induction taking place Thursday, Jan. 25, at Salem Civic Center.

Hagan and the Shelor ownership group purchased the ballpark in 2014 from the town of Pulaski. Since the purchase, Hagan has invested more than $9 million in renovations to the Calfee Park facilities, field, team and hotel where the players stay, according to a Pulaski Yankees press release.

During Hagan’s ownership attendance has risen from 26-thousand to more than 77 thousand and he is credited with bringing the New York Yankees affiliate to the small, rural community of Pulaski.

November 28, 2017.

