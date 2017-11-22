Goodwill joins Giving Tuesday

Staff Report

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has joined Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Local Goodwill stores are located in Fairlawn, Pulaski, Wytheville, Riner, Christiansburg and Pearisburg.

Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States, following widely recognized shopping events such as Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday. The event, hashtag #GivingTuesday, kicks off the holiday giving season by inspiring people to collaborate on improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support. The day includes nonprofit organizations, charities, families, businesses, and individuals to transform the way people think about, talk about and participate in this season of giving.

Goodwill will be one of several #GivingTuesday partner organizations that provide opportunities to give. Area residents may support their community through Goodwill in a variety of ways – donating goods or funds, volunteering, or lending a voice through advocacy.

For more information on supporting Goodwill on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season, visit www.goodwillvalleys.com/donate.

“We have been incredibly inspired by the generosity in time, efforts and ideas that have brought our concept for a worldwide movement into reality,” said Henry Timms, founder of Giving Tuesday and executive director of 92Y. “As we embark on our sixth year of Giving Tuesday, we are encouraged by the early response from partners’ eagerness to continue making an impact in this global conversation.”

November 22, 2017.

