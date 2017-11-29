Glen Joseph Lawson

Glen Joseph Lawson of Robinson Tract shed his earthly bonds and went home to sing with the angels Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at 9 a.m., surrounded by his loving family.

Glen was born Oct. 13, 1933, in McAlphin, W.Va.

He was a resident of Pulaski, Va. for 60 years, retiring from Radford Arsenal Ammunition Plant as a maintenance supervisor. Glen was active in his community, serving on Pulaski County Rescue Squad for many years. He and his family were well known for their music ministry, playing at area churches and nursing homes.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Ellen Dunn, and son, William K. Lawson. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Juanita Shrader Lawson; his four sons, Michael, Stephen, David and Danny; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grand children; three brothers, Wally, Tom and Ronnie; and two sisters, Louise Wirt and Mary Lynch.

The family will receive guests Friday, Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va., with service following at 7 to be officiated by Glen and Juanita’s sons.

In lieu of flowers, the Lawson brothers would appreciate cards of condolence for Juanita, with a monetary donation to help with expenses.

