Frances Marie Pugh

BASTIAN, Va. — Frances Marie Pugh, 78, of Bastian, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at her home.

She was born May 26, 1939 at the Dismal community of Giles County, the daughter of the late Newton Sr. & Lucy Kate Warden Midkiff.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dallas Clowers.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lewis S. Pugh; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Newton Jr. and May Belle Midkiff, John C. Midkiff, Joe and Wilma Midkiff, Jessie Midkiff, Tommy and Debra Midkiff, Richard and Dreama Midkiff, Elgin and Anna Midkiff and Jimmy and Barbara Midkiff; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth Carver, Jane and Jimmy Cook, Polly and Wendell Johnson and Gladys McCulley; and a special niece, Debbie Morrison.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m., at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, Va., with Pastor Jarrod Midkiff officiating. Burial will follow in Warden Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

This family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va., avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

