Food City Gives Back to Schools

Each year, Food City offers donations through the company’s School Bucks Program that helps raise money for local schools. The donations are based on customers earning points through shopping and enrolling with a school of their choice. Food City recently presented checks to several schools within Pulaski County: Pulaski Elementary ($1,292), Critzer Elementary ($892), Dublin Elementary ($300), Snowville Elementary ($300) and Riverlawn Elementary ($300), as well as Radford High School ($300). Pictured, from left, are Brooks Dawson, Food City’s store manager in Pulaski; Elizabeth Webb, principal at Dublin Elementary; Rebecca Smith, principal at Pulaski Elementary; Amy Williams, principal at Critzer Elementary; and Jennifer Price, human relations coordinator for Food City. Efforts are already underway to raise even more money for the next presentation. Food City customers are encouraged to sign up for the School Bucks Program.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2017.

