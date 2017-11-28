Fine Arts Center’s holds Holiday Gala Dec. 7

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (FAC) is holdings its annual Holiday Gala at The Draper Mercantile Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:30 – 9 p.m. The ticket deadline is Dec. 1 for an “Evening of Cabaret” featuring Pulaski County’s own Adaire Theatre. A cocktail hour, along with a cash wine bar begins at 5:30 p.m. A buffet dinner, prepared by Draper Mercantile’s Chef T, begins at 6:30 p.m. Adaire’s cabaret show runs from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. FAC member price is $45 per person or $85 per couple. The non-member price is $60 per person or $110 per couple. Seating is on a limited, reserved basis, and tickets may be purchased at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, 21 West Main St., Pulaski, VA 24301.
