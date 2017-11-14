Faith Ryders recognizes sacrifices of area vets

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Faith Ryders Motorcycle Ministry recently recognized the sacrifices of six area veterans by presenting them with POW-MIA flags flown in their honor.

This is the 14th year the group has flown Prisoner of War-Missing in Action flags during their annual trip to Washington, D.C. as part of the Rolling Thunder demonstration. The flags are then presented to the honorees, along with other mementos of Rolling Thunder and the simultaneous Ride for Freedom.

