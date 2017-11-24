Ethel Nester Carter Towle

Ethel Nester Carter Towle of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, Nov. 20, at the age of 91.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Roy Carter Sr.; her second husband, Dennis Peter Towle Jr.; her parents, Roscoe and Lura Mae Nester, and 12 siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Eva Shankle, and son-in-law, Paul Shankle Jr. of Palm Bay, Fla.; daughter, Peggy Hubble, and son-in-law, Mark Hubble, of Dublin, Va.; and son Lee Carter Jr., also of Dublin, Va. Other survivors include her eight grandchildren, Tracy Schmidt, Michelle Powell, Jeffrey Hubble, Paul Shankle Jr., Marcia Elliott, Joanna Epperly, Megan Brillheart and Sam Carter, and four great-grandchildren, Taylor Powell, Brock Elliott, Mila Elliott and Reddic Epperly; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends and neighbors.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Nov. 25, 4-5 p.m., at River of Life Church in Dublin, Va. A memorial service will immediately follow.

Written by: Editor on November 24, 2017.

Comments

comments