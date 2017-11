Equipment failure leaves AEP customers in dark

Staff Report

It wasn’t just the recent change to Standard Time that left some Pulaski County residents in the dark Sunday evening.

Faulty equipment on a power pole is being blamed for a power failure that impacted about 1,500 American Electric Power customers, according to AEP spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

The outage occurred around 8 p.m. Hall said all but about 100 customers had power restored by 10:20 p.m. The remainder had power by about 11:30.

