Employee of the Month

Charles Lawson was named employee of the month for October 2017 during this month’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board. In her nomination, Dublin Elementary School principal Elizabeth Webb noted that Lawson has not been at DES long but he had made quite a positive impression on his colleagues and students. He goes above and beyond the tasks in his job description on a daily basis, and he’s quick to give a high five and make students smile, Webb said in her nomination.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2017.

