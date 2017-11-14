Elsie Brookman Rakes

Elsie Brookman Rakes, 87, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2017, at her home.

She was born in Pulaski, Va. Oct. 22, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Harvey M. Brookman and Lida Mae Wheeling Brookman. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Brookman, and her sister, Margaret Plunkett. Mrs. Rakes was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and a retired employee of AT&T.

Surviving are her husband, Daniel A. Rakes; and son, Daniel M. Rakes.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Teresa Tolbert officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening at 6 at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends 6 p.m. until the service hour. Interment will be Thursday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m., at Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

