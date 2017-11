Elliston man held for murder in shooting

Staff Report

ELLISTON – A 37-year-old Roanoke man is dead and an Elliston man is being held for murder following a fatal shooting in Montgomery County Friday.

Deputies found Christian Javier Santana with a gunshot wound to the chest when Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Boggs Mountain Loop around 9:30 p.m., Montgomery County Lt. Mark Hollandsworth states in a press release.

