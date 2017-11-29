Eight graders get taste of reality

By SHEILA D. NELSON

On the Monday just before Thanksgiving break, Pulaski County eighth graders participated in an exercise which was far more challenging than making plans for their upcoming days off from school.

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Pulaski County’s administration and board of supervisors, Pulaski County schools, and numerous Pulaski County businesses and community volunteers joined with the local Virginia Cooperative Extension Office to give the students a taste of the “real world” by making it possible for the students to participate in the Reality Store.

Dublin Middle School eighth graders participated in the morning sessions while those from Pulaski Middle School joined in the afternoon. As each school’s eight grader arrived at the County Administration Building, one-half of them proceeded to the supervisors meeting chambers to learn more about the functioning of their county government, while the other half reported to the gymnasium and were welcomed to the Real World of the Reality Store.

