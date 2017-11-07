Eddie Sutphin recognized by league

David Gravely / SWT

Saturday was a big day for six football teams, but it was even bigger for Eddie Sutphin, a longtime employee of Pulaski County Recreation Department. After the awards were presented to the teams in the Mite League Superbowl, Sutphin suddenly became the center of attention. He was surprised when his family members were brought out onto the field for a special presentation. Sutphin will be retiring from the recreation department at the end of December, after 30-plus years. As a token of the entire league’s appreciation for his long and dedicated service, the annual Superbowl will now be known as the “New River Valley Football League – Eddie Sutphin Superbowl.” Sutphin was also presented with a plaque and a custom jacket by members of the league.

Written by: Editor on November 7, 2017.

Comments

comments