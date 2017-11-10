Drug testing ordered for new mother

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman who became a mother a few days ago will undergo intensive drug testing until she reports to jail Jan. 1.

“I want her tested in the near future to make sure she’s not using drugs while she’s caring for her child,” Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch said of 20-year-old Brooke Noel Cowan.

Cowan pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. Her plea agreement calls for a one-month sentence, but she was allowed to report to jail Jan. 1 instead of Monday.

