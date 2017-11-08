Democrats sweep top state offices

From Staff and AP Reports

Ralph S. Northam was elected Tuesday to be Virginia’s next governor during an election night that saw the state’s top offices all go to the Democrats.

Northam, a Democrat, defeated his opponent, Republican Edward W. “Ed” Gillespie, 53 to 45 percent, with 98 percent of precincts reporting by press time.

Clifford D. Hyra, a libertarian, received less than 2 percent of the vote.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Justin E. Fairfax, a Democrat, defeated Republican Jill H. Vogel, 52 to 47 percent, with 98 percent of the precincts reporting by press time.

Democrat Mark R. Herring defeated his opponent John D. Adams, a Republican, 52 to 47 percent, to become Virginia’s next attorney general.

The wins in Virginia and New Jersey are a morale boost to Democrats who had so far been unable to channel anti-Trump energy into success at the ballot box in a major election this year.

Governor

Northam, the state’s lieutenant governor, repeatedly sought during long months of divisive campaigning to tie Gillespie to the president. His victory was in large part due to the surge in anti-Trump sentiment since the president took office.

Northam lost in Pulaski County, only winning 38 percent of the vote to Gillespie’s 68 percent.

Democrats said they had record levels of enthusiasm heading into the race in Virginia, a swing-state and the only Southern state that Trump lost last year.

Gillespie, meanwhile, sought to keep Trump at a distance throughout the campaign but tried to rally the president’s supporters with hard-edge attack ads focused on illegal immigration and preserving Confederate statues. The strategy was criticized by Democrats and some Republicans as race baiting, but drew praise from former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and others as a canny way to win a state that voted for Hillary Clinton last year.

Trump lent limited pre-election support to Gillespie with robocalls and tweets.

Gillespie struck a humble tone in his concession speech as he offered support to Northam.

He wiped tears from his eyes while thanking his wife and said the million people who voted for him love Virginia, and so do those who disagree with them.

“And I know they too are rooting for our new governor to succeed because we all love the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Gillespie said.

Lt. Governor

Fairfax has been elected Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, a position that often serves as a springboard for future gubernatorial candidates. Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, defeated Vogel, a Republican state senator from Fauquier County.

Fairfax lost to Vogel, 28 to 71 percent, in Pulaski County.

Fairfax has never held elective office before. He made his first run for office four years ago, narrowly losing the Democratic nomination for attorney general to Mark Herring.

The lieutenant governor post is considered a part-time job and receives a salary just above $36,000 a year. While there are few official duties, the lieutenant governor can cast tiebreaking votes in Virginia’s closely divided state Senate.

Fairfax, who served a two-year stint as a federal prosecutor in Alexandria, has long been interested in politics. After graduating from Duke University, he worked as a briefing coordinator for Tipper Gore during her husband Al’s 2000 presidential campaign. He also worked on the staff of then-Sen. John Edwards, a North Carolina Democrat.

During the campaign, Vogel sought to emphasize bipartisanship, highlighting her collegial ties with Democratic senators and her work on nonpartisan issues such as passing legislation to ban child marriage in Virginia. But Fairfax cited her support of president Donald Trump and her willingness to campaign with Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart, who has made divisive issues like preservation of Confederate memorials a key part of his agenda.

Vogel attacked Fairfax’s lack of experience, and once said in a debate that Fairfax was not knowledgeable enough on the issues to talk intelligently about them. Fairfax took offense, accusing Vogel of negative campaign tactics.

As lieutenant governor, Fairfax will automatically become a contender for governor in 2021. Virginia bars governors from seeking re-election, and lieutenant governors often seek to move to the governor’s mansion — seven of the last 10 lieutenant governors in Virginia later won their party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Attorney General

Incumbent Herring won a second term as Virginia’s attorney general Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Adams.

Herring’s showing was much less impressive in Pulaski County, where he took 30 percent of the vote to Adams’ 69 percent.

During the campaign, Herring was sharply criticized by Adams for his refusal to defend Virginia’s 2006 constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage. Herring said his position was vindicated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down same-sex marriage bans as unconstitutional. Herring portrayed Adams as a staunch conservative who was out of step with most Virginians on social issues, including same-sex marriage, women’s access to contraception and gun control.

With the race between Herring and Adams the only attorney general contest in the country this year, the election drew national interest.

Adams conceded the race to Herring just before 9 p.m.

“The ideas that we stand for are timeless. There are bumps in the road. But the road continues,” Adams said in a speech to supporters.

During the campaign, Herring touted his work to ease the opioid overdose crisis, pushing for law enforcement officers around the state to carry the overdose-reversing drug naloxone and for passage of a Good Samaritan law that protects those who call to report an overdose. He also focused on his efforts to reduce a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.

Adams, a former federal prosecutor making his first run for political office, repeatedly slammed Herring for failing to defend the state’s ban on same-sex marriage. Herring supported the ban as a state senator, but said he had a change of heart as the state’s attorney general.

Adams, 44, called Herring’s switch a political calculation and said the state’s attorney general should defend the state’s laws, no matter what his personal beliefs.

“That is an unbelievable position for a lawyer to take,” Adams said during the second of two debates. “He got on the other side and sued his own client.”

Herring said his position was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down same-sex marriage bans as unconstitutional.

“It was the right thing to do,” he said.

Herring, 56, began his political career by serving on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in northern Virginia, where he was raised. He served as a state senator for eight years before winning the attorney general’s election in 2013 by less than 1,000 votes out of more than 2.2 million.

