Deanna Lynn Harrison

Deanna Lynn Harrison, age 50, of Pulaski, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at her Pulaski residence.

She was born Feb. 6, 1967 in Norton, Va., and was the daughter of Carol Bryan Morris and the late William Scotty Flores. Deanna was an employee of the cafeteria at Volvo in Dublin and was a graduate of Powell Valley High School in Big Stone Gap.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Denni Serin. She is survived by son, William Flores and his wife, Cassie, of Fairlawn; mother, Carol Morris, and her step-father, Robert Morris, both of Roanoke; sisters, Penny Renee Brown of Wytheville, and Jamie Guynn of Dublin; and a brother, Michael Barrett of Roanoke. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Seth, Denni, Caleb, Liam, and Emery.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at noon at the Dublin Town Cemetery with the Rev. Randal Lawrence officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, 540-980-1700.

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2017.

