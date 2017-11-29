Crooked Road license plate proposed

A portion of license plate sales could provide a future source of revenue for The Crooked Road if enough orders are received to send the specialized plate to production.

The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, developed the proposed plate that would allow drivers to display pride in regional music heritage. The plate features the logo found on Crooked Road signs — a banjo and mountain scenery.”

However, to be produced Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles must receive at least 450 pre-paid orders for the plate. Once that milestone is reached Virginia General Assembly will pass a bill authorizing the plate to be manufactured.

November 29, 2017

