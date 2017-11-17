Cox completes basic training

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Stuart M. Cox graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cox is the son of Juliana S. and brother of Delaney Cox of Dublin, Va. He is a 2015 graduate of Pulaski County High School.

Written by: Editor on November 17, 2017.

Comments

comments