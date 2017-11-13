County ready to build middle school

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

More than 64 percent of Pulaski County residents said ‘yes’ last week to financing a new consolidated middle school, a decision one citizen called “more than 40 years in the making.”

Now, after several months of hard fought campaigns by public citizen groups, county officials seem ready to tackle the project head-on.

“The board of supervisors and I am excited to have the citizen’s confirmation to proceed with the project and we look forward to what this will ultimately mean to the community,” County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said the day after the election. “Of course, now the real work begins, and a lot of time and attention will need to be dedicated to getting us to the bricks and mortar stage.”

Taxes will increase between 10 and 13 cents on every $100 of assessed property value. Sweet explained the county will make a decision on the exact amount of increase during the budget process that begins in early 2018. Ultimately, that decision will be based on the expected cost of bond issuance and market conditions at that time.

Michael Barbour, vice chair of Pulaski County School Board, said while he understands some opposition to a new facility, he also appreciates why the bond referendum ultimately passed.

“Building a new middle school will require a tax increase and most people, myself included, don’t like to pay more in taxes,” he elaborated. “I think it boiled down to weighing the cost to the taxpayers against the value a new middle school will provide to our students and community. I’m pleased a substantial majority of our citizens chose to invest in our children.”

More than 11,000 people, or 55 percent of the county’s registered voters, cast ballots in the non-presidential election.

“I am very happy to see such a high voter turnout. This was a great opportunity for the citizens to offer guidance to the school board and the board of supervisors on the direction and investments our county needs to make,” said Andy McCready, chair of the board of supervisors.

School board chairman Tim Hurst was not surprised by the turnout, saying, “This has been a topic of conversation in the county for many years, and I think the public has become more and more educated about the problems with the middle schools. As the public became more informed, naturally, more people became involved.”

“This is a great decision for our county,” said Supervisor Joe Guthrie, a former school board member. “It’s made even better that the mandate was so clear in the margin of victory and that it received a majority in every precinct in the county.”

“I’m not surprised by the numbers from some precincts,” Hurst observed. “What’s important in Massie is what’s important in Draper and Robinson. Pulaski County is a very close-knit community. What happens in Fairlawn is very similar to what happens in Pulaski.”

McCready said he is honored by the confidence citizens placed in the financial health of Pulaski County with Tuesdays’ vote. “This is a major long-term investment in our county,” he explained. “The board of supervisors will complete the issuance of bonds as quickly as possible so the school can continue design and start construction as soon as possible.”

“This vote tells the rest of Virginia that Pulaski County prioritizes education and wants to invest in the future,” observed Dr. Paige Cash, a school board member.

Hurst said the Nov. 7 decision was a great opportunity for the citizens to guide the school board and supervisors as far as community investment.

Although 7,602 voted to approve financing through general obligation bonds, another 4,159 voted against the measure. But, for the most part, that doesn’t concern the two boards involved in approving a design plan and coming up with a way to finance what will be the county’s first combined middle school.

Cash said she is not surprised by the vote because, “I believe the county will heal and unite to support what is best for the students and the future of the county.”

Barbour is ecstatic the bond referendum passed in every single precinct, saying, “The new middle school is essential to providing our students with the educational opportunities they need in the 21st Century. The new school also will send a powerful message that Pulaski County values its children and places a high priority on providing its children with a quality public education.”

Cash shared that passage of the bond gives her great hope for the future. “Passing the referendum was a bipartisan effort that shows we can put aside party politics and work for a common goal. That gives me great hope,” she said.

Barbour thinks Pulaski County citizens recognize a new middle school has been needed for a long time. “It is and has been clear to me that support for a new middle school crosses political affiliations, age groups and socio-economic status,” he said.

Dr. Kevin Siers, in his first year as school superintendent, said he sensed the energy at the polls Tuesday, explaining, “I was extremely optimistic after visiting four of the polling places on Election Day. There seemed to be a lot of enthusiasm and positive energy from the folks who came out to support the kids of Pulaski County by approving the middle school project.”

Construction of the $47 million project is set to begin in 2018 and be completed in 2020. Siers said the school board and school system will continue to be as transparent as they were in the planning stages. “It is our hope that folks will utilize future opportunities to ask questions and provide input as we address this long overdue need,” he explained.

He also thinks the election results reveal enthusiasm for good leadership, saying, “It indicates the county is prepared to support leaders who act with integrity and transparency while working to make life better for its citizens.”

The school board began talking about consolidating the middle schools, built in 1925 and 1954, at approximately the same time they consolidated the high school in the mid-70s.

Guthrie worked to find a solution to the middle schools for the past six years, first on the school board and then as a supervisor.

“I have been a vocal advocate of the excellent plan for the new Pulaski County Middle School that the current school board proposed,” he explained. “It is the right plan, on the right site, and at the right price. It is very gratifying that the people of the county saw it as I did. Now, we will have this wonderful addition to make our already great county even greater.”

But he acknowledges that he also understands the concerns of those who voted against the school.

“For those of you who voted against the bond issue, we hear you, too. You are telling us that we don’t have money to waste in Pulaski County. You want what’s best for the kids, but you just want to make sure it’s something we can afford and not hurt the poorer citizens of the county,” he commented in a press statement.

He said he wanted to assure all voters that the county will be good stewards of their tax dollars.

“We will always strive to get the most value out of every one of your dollars we spend building, equipping, operating, and maintaining your new school,” he elaborated. “If I didn’t think this was the best value and the best time to build this school, I would not have asked you to vote for it.”

Hurst’s passion for the project appears to be as connected to the children as the county’s future, and that may be because he doesn’t see any difference. He pointed out the county has been losing students and families over the last several years to schools in Montgomery County and Radford.

“When that happens, we lose funding. So, we should expect to get some of that back now,” Hurst said. “This decision by our county tells surrounding communities that public education is important here. Our elementary schools – and even our old high school – are in excellent shape. This gives people a reason to come to Pulaski County.”

Calling Pulaski County “one of the best kept secrets in this part of the state,” Hurst said the projected growth rate in Montgomery County is about 25 percent, but Pulaski County’s tax rate and property assessments are much lower than Montgomery’s.

“With growth at Virginia Tech and Radford University bringing more and more people here, Pulaski County looks like a viable place to live,” he added.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2017.

Comments

comments