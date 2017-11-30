County official questions school funding

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County supervisor known for calling the state out for not providing adequate school funding, minced no words this week when he accused the state of not holding itself accountable.

Pointing out that Virginia did not supply enough funding to cover the numerous costs of educational programs mandated by the state, Supervisor Andy McCready said, “The state fails to adequately and fully fund their portion of schools in our state.”

McCready’s comments came at the end of the board of supervisors’ November meeting this week.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2017.

Comments

comments