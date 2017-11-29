County explores NRCC tuition options

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski County officials say they are interested in covering the cost for graduating high school seniors to attend New River Community College, but this week officially revealed they want to first “beta test” the program.

At Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, the board decided to table a decision prior to meeting with NRCC representatives.

Through the Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program, local governments partner with community colleges, along with private and public sponsors, to cover the cost of tuition for high school students who have and maintain a 2.5 grade point average while in the program. Among the other requirements, students must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), complete 80 hours of community service, maintain a full-time credit load of 12 credit hours, and reimburse the program for any course failed.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2017.

