Cooking Royals

Courtesy Photo

Once a month, local food celebrity Chef T (far right) leads a class for a Snowville Elementary School club called the “Cooking Royals.” Her co-sponsors are Kim Fox (far left), Diane Brillheart and Beatrice Hubbard. Chef T’s monthly cooking classes focus on after school snacks, healthy lifestyles and eating habits.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2017.

