Constance Marjorie Boddington Barker

Constance Marjorie Boddington Barker, 93, passed away Monday evening at her home in Dublin, Va.

Constance was born and raised in Luton, England, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice Boddington. She was a resident of Dublin, Va. since 1964, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rudolph “Rudy” Barker.

Surviving are her daughter, Gillian, and son-in-law, Gary Dickerson; daughter, Heather, and son-in-law, Alonzo Church; son, Ian Barker, as well as two grandchildren, Cameron and Adrienne Dickerson.

The funeral service will be held at the mausoleum of Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. Friday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on November 22, 2017.

