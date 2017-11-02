Club offering free computer tune-ups

Have a computer that needs a tune-up?

Bring it to Cyber Day at New River Community College Nov. 11 and Computer Club students will make it happen.

Cyber Day, sponsored by the club, is an event where anyone can bring laptops, desktops, tablets and phones for a free tune-up and virus scan.

The event is held 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 127 of the New River Valley Mall site in Christiansburg.

Several students and Dr. David Filer, NRCC information systems associate professor and club advisor, will work on the systems during the event. Windows and Android devices are welcome.

NRCC Computer Club focuses on skills of repairing and creating computers for campus and community use.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2017.

