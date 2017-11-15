Club Day launches in first county school

Riverlawn Elementary School is currently a proving ground for the value of student activities beyond the classroom.

For one hour, one day a month, Club Day introduces students in third through fifth grades to a myriad of activities involving everything from cooking, to farming, to law enforcement.

“This is something I thought about this time last year, because I feel like our students are missing an opportunity. We are so focused on academics, but there’s other stuff that can motivate students and their desire to learn,” explained RES Principal Kim Sink.

