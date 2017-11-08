Claytor a popular fall destination for family

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

“Football weekends at Virginia Tech and Claytor Lake go hand in hand for us,” says Loudoun County resident Ron Addington, who captured the serene scene above during a recent visit.

He and his wife, Betty; his son, Shawn; daughter-in-law, Adele; and daughter, Kayleigh, are frequent guests at Claytor Lake when Virginia Tech has home football games. They rent a cabin at the lake and drive to the game.

Addington notes they also like tent camping at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion from time to time.

“I’m always on the lookout for artsy photo shoots, and Claytor Lake obliged Saturday morning, Sept. 23,” he added.

His photo also is featured in this month’s e-newsletter, published by Virginia State Parks and Department of Conservation and Recreation.

