Citizen of the Month

Nolan Dalton, a fifth grader at Pulaski Elementary, led the Pledge of Allegiance for the November meeting of the Pulaski County School Board. He is member of Panther Patrol, plays football, participates in the Gifted Reading Program and is an honor roll student. One of his teachers describes him as someone that “always looks out for others.”

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2017.

