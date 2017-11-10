Chickens now legal in Pulaski

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Chickens and beehives will once again be legal within Pulaski town limits as long as the owners obtain permits and adhere to restrictions.

During Tuesday’s joint public hearing of Pulaski’s town council and planning commission, the commission reversed an earlier decision and council adopted their recommendation to allow chickens and beehives.

Lynn Loftus of Pulaski brought the issue to the forefront in July after being notified by the town that she would have to remove chickens from her English Forest Road property. Loftus believed she was grandfathered in but, after talking with town officials, discovered that was not the case.

Written by: Editor on November 10, 2017.

