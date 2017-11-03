Chamber turns Marketplace over to Pulaski

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Five years ago, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce opened The Marketplace – a community blend of farmers’ market, business vendors, food and music. But this week, the Chamber announced the town of Pulaski will acquire management of the weekly summer event.

The Chamber also announced the town will be taking control of Pulaski on Main as the Chamber seeks to expand its outreach into the county.

The Marketplace is held from 4-8 p.m. each Tuesday during the summer months at the historic Pulaski Train Station. There were six vendors when The Marketplace first opened in 2012 and more than 20 when it concluded the 2017 season.

Written by: Editor on November 3, 2017.

