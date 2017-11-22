Bomb threat suspect gets time served

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A woman who wrote a bomb threat on a restroom door in Dublin’s Walmart store last fall will not return to jail under terms of a plea agreement.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said Tuesday Chasity Diane Gravley served six days in jail when she was arrested for communicating the bomb threat. However, she was actually incarcerated almost a year due to probation violations arising from the threat charge.

“The jail even accidentally released her at one point and they called her to come back and she did,” Epes said of Gravley, 36, of Dublin.

Written by: Editor on November 22, 2017.

