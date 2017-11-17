Blacksburg challenges Radford arsenal

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Blacksburg Town Council passed a resolution Wednesday challenging the Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RAAP) to commit to measures which would significantly reduce the overall quantity of toxic chemicals released into groundwater and the New River.

“I am shocked and saddened by the misinformation the town council for the town of Blacksburg asserted in Resolution 11-C-17,” Lt. Col James H. Scott III, RAAP’s commander, said late Wednesday afternoon. “The health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and work along with the stewardship of the environment is our everlasting focus.”

Written by: Editor on November 17, 2017.

