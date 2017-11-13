Betty Jo Murphy Stowers

Betty Jo Murphy Stowers, age 83, of Pulaski Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski, Va.

Born May 8, 1934 in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Laura Sheppard Murphy.

Her husband, Albert Walter Stowers, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children Albert Stowers and wife, Sandy, of Mt. Airy, N.C., Jeff Stowers and wife, Margaret, of Beulah, N.C., Jennifer Cole and husband, Mark, of Pulaski, Va., and Karen Cole and husband, Brian, of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Tyler, Kacey, Mark Jr., Kristen, Jeremy, Jessica, Jason, Jeffrey, Ashley, Michael and Michelle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lewis Murphy and wife, Joyce, of Draper, Va., Mary Chrisley of Pulaski, Va., Cecil Murphy and wife, Barbara, of Draper, Va., and Bobby Murphy and wife, Sue, of Dublin, Va.

Per Betty’s request, there will be no visitation or services. The family will be meeting at the homeplace.

