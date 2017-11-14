Barbara Powers-Ingram

Barbara Powers-Ingram, beautiful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and beloved friend, passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2017, with her loving family at her side.

Barbara was born in Pulaski, Va., Sept. 12, 1942. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1961. She received both her bachelor’s degree and two masters of science degrees from Radford University. She was an associate professor at Wytheville Community College for 35 years, where she taught accounting and business courses, in addition to serving as head of the department. She was also instrumental in implementing the college’s online courses.

Barbara was very devoted to First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, Va. for all of her adult life. She served as an elder and on many other committees over the years. She also participated in a yearlong Bible study group that read and discussed the whole Bible.

Barbara was very involved with several clubs that were very dear to her. She was a member of Pulaski Garden club for many years, Round Dozen club and Bridge club. In addition, she volunteered on the committee for Pulaski Fine Arts Center. These groups gave her great joy. She cherished all of her friends and acquaintances from these organizations.

Barbara was the daughter of the late Charles William and Goldie Davidson Tolbert. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Robert Royce Ingram Jr.; her brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Carol Tolbert; her children, Karri Powers and Lawrence Stash, Brad Powers, and Channing and Aubrey Powers; three grandchildren, Claire and Sophie Moosberg, and Meredith Powers; step-children, Lauri and Barry Ratcliffe, Tim Ingram, and Kelly Ingram; step-grandchildren, Kayla and Jordan Chambers, Taylor and Will Johnson, Elizabeth and Anzlie Ingram, and Lauren and Erin Lipkin; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Anyone who knew Barbara, knows how much she loved and cherished flowers. However, if people wish, they may make a donation to her beloved First Presbyterian Church.

The family will receive friends at Stevens Funeral Home of Pulaski, Va., Thursday, Nov. 16, 5-7p.m. A memorial service honoring Barbara’s life will follow.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

