COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Asa Carlyle Moody Jr., age 77, of Colonial Heights, Va., departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa C. Moody and Annie Mae Woodroof Moody; a sister, Anne M. Jones; two nephews, Robert E. Moody Jr., and Ronald Hollis; and a special uncle and aunt, Orsborne T. Marshall and Irene Moody Marshall.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlyne Fox Moody; his son, Brian Carlyle Moody; brother, Robert Edward Moody and wife, Terry; sister, Sue B. Hollis of Mississippi; three nieces, Jennifer Parker, Christina M. Simpson and husband, Clark, of North Carolina, and Kim Howle and husband, Patrick; three nephews, Russell Hollis, Baker Hollis and James C. Jones Jr.; and many great-nieces and -nephews and extended family.

Asa graduated from Petersburg High School in 1958 and was further educated at Richmond Professional Institute and the Business School in Richmond, Va. He retired from Honeywell International Corporation, formerly known as Allied Signal Corporation, after 38 years.He held management positions in Real Time Systems and Programming at the Technical Center in Petersburg, Va., and Divisional Systems Management and Operations Control of the Fibers Data Center in Chesterfield, Va. He was plant controller of the Chesterfield plant for 20 some years. During this period, he was responsible for systems, accounting, warehousing, stores, plant services and transportation. His last assignment before retirement was as manager of procurement for the Engineering Materials Sector of Allied Signal Corporation. His responsibilities included procurement of maintenance, operations supply, capital equipment and services for 17 operating plant locations worldwide. He was certified in Six Sigma Operations Improvement. In 1994, he received the Corporations Leadership Award in Materials Management for his individual contributions and leadership of Sector Wide Materials initiatives. He completed his military service in the Army Reserves, serving the 80th Division at the Richmond Army Reserve Center and at Fort Lee, Va. He always valued the friends he made through his younger years and through his working experience all through life, having some great co-workers and friends.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, at the Petersburg chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment follows in Blandford Cemetery. The family receives friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

