Angelika ‘Angie’ Cobbs Trueheart

Angelika “Angie” Cobbs Trueheart, 46, of Draper, Va., passed away Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her father, William L. Cobbs, and husband, Joseph L. Trueheart Jr. Survivors include her son, Joseph L. Trueheart III; mother, Juanita Mosley; sister, Rhonda Cobbs Wade (Travis); brother, WIlliam “Billy” Cobbs; brother-in-law, Dean Trueheart (Toni); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 3, 2:30 p.m., at Randloph Avenue United Methodist Church, Pulaski, Va. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski, Va., (540) 980-9100.

