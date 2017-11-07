After school referendum, what’s next?

Pulaski County voters decide today if they want to finance a project to consolidate and build a new county middle school. But some are already wondering what’s next for the community, after the ballots are counted and the county moves forward following what has, at times, been a bitter battle of words from those both for and against a new county middle school.

Of course, if the $47 million bond referendum passes, a new facility will be constructed within the next few years, to replace the well-worn middle schools in Pulaski and Dublin.

If the bond referendum fails, the county has promised to come up with a backup plan to help the school board. While the school board picks the plan, the county finds the money. Citizens opposed to building a brand-new school have floated previously discussed options as to how the schools might be updated or even consolidated inside a renovated facility.

Some county officials are equally concerned at this time with how the county heals in a post-Nov. 7 world.

“These days, politics and platitudes often tend to focus on the bad and the ugly of an issue or an idea,” County Administrator Jonathan Sweet says of the prickly middle school debate that arrived complete with finger-pointing and name-calling, which sometimes, unnecessarily, made the county seem less than desirable.

Sweet calls the collateral damage “unfortunate” as it impacted unrelated community elements that could, potentially, affect customer and consumer confidence in living or investing in Pulaski County.

However, he remains hopeful.

“Sophisticated prospects and business investors often understand whimsicalities of local political issues and don’t sum-total judge the community based upon this optic,” he maintains. “However, community pride and morale is palpable and is what helps to give a community its moxie.”

He believes this “moxie” is critical to the county’s future successes.

“It’s what helps our economic development team differentiate and sell our county as the place you want to locate your business and your family,” Sweet explains. “It is ever important that we compartmentalize political issues and not let our differences divide us. We must let our care, concern, passion and love for these things bring us together and ultimately make us stronger.”

Tim Hurst, chair of Pulaski County School Board, believes the county’s residents are resilient enough to move forward after the vote.

He, for one, says he never holds a grudge, and believes Pulaski County can move beyond the middle school divide as well.

“After all, we still have to live here together,” he explains. “We still go to church together. We’ll still attend baseball games together and meet up in the grocery store. Our connections go on and on, and they’re greater than anything that might, temporarily, seem to divide us.”

He says the county and school boards don’t have a choice as far as working together and must do so in the best interests of the children.

“Both boards are going to be working on budgets together for the next two years, at a minimum,” he points out. “The school board believes we can work together, and we want to work together.”

Sweet agrees, saying, “Both boards are committed to doing what they think are in the best interest of the citizens they serve. Although there may be things that they don’t exactly agree on, their ultimate desire to serve the public and better this community will always bring and keep them working together.”

Hurst says there will always be challenges and differences of opinion. He believes, however, that in the long run, an earnest, honest debate is good for a community.

Sweet also thinks something positive may come of the middle school debate.

“Pulaski County’s people are resilient and genuinely good. I trust that our community will not only recover from its differing opinions, but will emerge even stronger than we have ever been,” Sweet explains.

He also holds that economic development prospects, visitors and citizens understand this. “It then really doesn’t matter what the issue is, as we will all have the confidence that the community can and will solve any challenge that comes our way,” Sweet adds.

And the county is already working on mending the divide and focusing on a positive future in an upcoming campaign. The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and Industrial Development Authority commissioned the county’s Chamber of Commerce to launch a new community experience initiative.

“The initiative will host a strong public engagement component that we are extremely confident will redirect our citizens’ focus and passion from things of differing opinions to that of beautiful things about the county we can all agree upon, appreciate and celebrate,” Sweet said.

He calls the Chamber and the initiative “a major tool” for flipping negative perceptions.

“It will help us, as a community, began shifting any internal or external paradigms and perceptions that are negative about the place we know, live and love,” Sweet says. “I am excited to launch this new initiative and even more excited about what effects it will have for talent retention and recruitment, investor confidence, tourism and local commerce.”

