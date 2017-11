4-H hosts $100 gift card raffle

4-H is holding a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Tractor Supply gift card. Tickets are $5 each. There are only 100 tickets so the odds of winning are high. Proceeds will go to the Teens in Action account to fund such annual activities as food baskets, meals, supplies, leadership scholarship and more.

Written by: Editor on November 28, 2017.

