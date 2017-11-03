2018 Master Gardener classes taking applicants

The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association, in conjunction with Virginia Cooperative Extension, will hold Virginia Master Gardener Classes each Tuesday night from February 20, 2018, through June 26, 2018,6-9 p.m. at Wytheville Community College.

These classes are the first step in becoming a Certified Virginia Volunteer Master Gardener. The application deadline is Jan. 22. Late applications will not be accepted. The classes cost $150 per person or $215 for two people using the same manual, which covers the Master Gardener Manual, in either a hardcover or a flash-drive format, and all handouts. A wide range of topics will be covered, some of which are Botany, Pruning, Soil Nutrients Management, Plant Propagation, Plant Pathology, and Pesticide Use & Safety.

To request an application, contact Colene Kilgore at wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com. Call David Danner at 276-223-7773 with any questions

November 3, 2017.

